By RHODAH MVULA

Suspended National Democratic Congress Secretary General Bridget Atanga has discontinued the court case against expelled NDC President Chishimba Kambwili.

In the notice filed in court signed by Ms. Atanga’s advocates Japhet Zulu, the plaintiffs say the action against Dr. Kambwili and all her claims should be discontinued.

Last week, Ms. Atanga sued Dr. Kambwili in the Lusaka High Court seeking an order that Dr. Kambwili was properly expelled from the party and to stop him from carrying out duties as President of the Party.

In the statement of claim, Ms. Atanga said Dr. Kambwili was expelled from the party due to gross indiscipline, failure to account for party funds and for practicing unchristian rituals.