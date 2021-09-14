BRENDA MWIKA TAMBATAMBA

Minister of Labour- Labour Ministry

Education & Career-Madam Tambatamba graduated in 1986 with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. In 1988/89, Brenda Tambatamba studied and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Social and Community Work Studies from the Bradford University in England.

She has held various positions at the Ministry of Labour and Social Services (1986-1989), YWCA Council of Zambia (1990-1993), SNV- Netherlands Development Organization (1993-1996), and Budget Department of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (1997-1998).

Tambatamba was the UNDP Project Manager who implemented the Copenhagen Poverty Reduction platform of action; the Beijing platform action on Gender and Development. The joint project was funded by the UNDP and implemented by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, she has held several other positions to mention but a few.

Madam Tamba Tamba, the position given to you is quiet mammoth, in that regard I want to mention that, you need to have your ears on the ground madam, you are the Human Resources Manager for Zambia, many of these so called Indian companies and indeed other companies in the private sector have had no respect for this ministry, they have acted as though it does not exist simply because of the compromised labour officers, Madam i wish to ask your office to engage in professional labour officers, if need be, the existing ones be transferred to other government offices, Madam companies like ISON BPO LTD and indeed many other companies that do not uphold the rule of law set by this ministry needs to be revisited, when you take such a company to labour, labour officers will laugh and say we know these people, why is it that they are left to still be operating in Zambia yet we have other companies credible enough to do what this companies does, is it because of corruption?

Madam please serve the Zambians not the Indians, Americans, Chinese etc, we are your people and we have felt the pain enough hence our turning up in numbers to ensure that people that do not respect our laws pack and leave country, employees madam work under harsh and terrible working conditions, Mr. Bowman Lusambo after being tipped about the aforegoing, he once visited this company but nothing was done, i therefore wish to put this on you madam that such companies if they are to exist in Zambia, let them adhere to the rule of law.

the private sector wants to make huge profits at the expense of our people, madam please get to help our people and ensure once a complaint have been logged in, officers be sent to investigate and things change for the better.

I hope you will get this message Madam Tamba Tamba.

Kent Hamakaye