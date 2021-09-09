MINISTER OF ENERGY, HON. PETER KAPALA.

Mr. Kapala is a Registered Engineer (PrEng), a registered consultant with the Association of Consulting Engineers in Zambia (MACEZ) and a Fellow of the Engineering Institution of Zambia (FEIZ).

He holds a Masters Degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Sheffield in the UK. He has practiced engineering for over 25 years in Zambia and several neighboring countries. Mr. Kapala specializes in structural design of industrial and commercial projects, contract administration, commercial property development and development of technical specifications.

Mr. Kapala is currently the Chairperson of the Engineers Registration Board (Zambia), and is the former Vice President for the Engineering Institution of Zambia