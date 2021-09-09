MINISTER OF TOURISM AND ARTS, HON. RODNEY SIKUMBA
Rodney has Bachelor of Arts from the University of Zambia and a Masters in Business Administration- Strategy and International Business from Hult International Business School (USA). Rodney is a trained in Diplomatic Practice Protocol and Public relations from Zambia institute of Diplomacy and international studies.
BOARD REPRESENTATION.
1. Board chairperson- Livingstone Tourism Association.
2. Board member- Livingstone Chamber of commerce and industry.
3. Board Member- Tourism Council of Zambia
4. Board member- Destination Livingstone
5. Member- wildlife Licensing Committee
6. Member- Tourism Development Fund Committee
7. Charter President- Rotary Club of Mosi-oa-Tunya