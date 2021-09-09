MINISTER OF TOURISM AND ARTS, HON. RODNEY SIKUMBA

Rodney has Bachelor of Arts from the University of Zambia and a Masters in Business Administration- Strategy and International Business from Hult International Business School (USA). Rodney is a trained in Diplomatic Practice Protocol and Public relations from Zambia institute of Diplomacy and international studies.

BOARD REPRESENTATION.

1. Board chairperson- Livingstone Tourism Association.

2. Board member- Livingstone Chamber of commerce and industry.

3. Board Member- Tourism Council of Zambia

4. Board member- Destination Livingstone

5. Member- wildlife Licensing Committee

6. Member- Tourism Development Fund Committee

7. Charter President- Rotary Club of Mosi-oa-Tunya