MINISTER OF WESTERN PROVINCE, HON. KAPELWA MBANGWETA

Astley Kapelwa Mbangweta is a seasoned Management Consultant who has worked at Senior Management levels in both the Public and Private Sectors in Zambia.

He retired from the Public Sector as Director Human Resources at the National Pensions Scheme Authority and until his election as a Member of Parliament in August, 2016 was working as Managing Consultant for AK & KN Management Consultants a firm he founded after retiring from public service.

He has also just been re-elected as a Member of Parliament for Nkeyema Constituency for his second term. While at the National Pension Scheme Authority he spearheaded, from the Human Resources perspective, the transformation of this organisation from a Provident Fund (the then Zambia National Provident Fund) employing a bloated workforce of about 1500 employees to a now successful and well respected Social Security institution with a highly skilled labour force of about 390 employees.

OTHER RELEVANT EXPERIENCE/EXPERTISE

He has been a Board Member on the Lynx Zambia Limited Board and was also a Member on the Staff Committee of the Board of Directors for the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies and University of Lusaka where he was a Member of the Internship Committee and Staff Development & Recruitment Committee respectively and Staff and Appointments Committee at the Zambia National Building Society.

Astley has also been a Director on the Boards of National Pension Scheme Authority In- House Pension Scheme, a pension fund for employees at NAPSA, Alliance Zambia which was a Non – Governmental organisation, at the National College for Development and Management Studies where he was Chairman of the Human Resources Committee, Zambia Railways Limited, Engineering Services Corporation of Zambia (ESCO), Zimco Properties, Pan African Building Society. Zambia Bureau of Standards where he was the Chairperson of the Finance & Administration Committee, Zambia Institute of Management (ZAMIM) where he was the Vice Chair Person. He has also served on the Board of ZFE as Vice Chairman (South) for the Zambia Federation of Employers where he has represented the organisation at Employers’ Meetings in the sub-regio

MEMBERSHIP IN PROFESSIONAL BODY

1. Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (Chartered FCIPD), United Kingdom.Member of the Institute of Management (MIMgt), United Kingdom.Chartered Fellow, Zambia Institute of Human Resources Management

2. Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of the United Kingdom Member, Zambia Association of Arbitrators.

3. Member, the Zambia Institute of Directors

EXPERIENCE RECORD

1. Elected as Member of Parliament in August, 2016 for Nkeyema Constituency

2. 2012- Managing Consultant; AK & KN Management Consultants

3. 2001 – 31/07/2012 Director Human Resources for the National Pension Scheme Authority

4. 1996 – 2001 Senior Manager and Consultant, PricewaterhouseCoopers

5. 1995 Human Resources Consultant, Deloitte and Touche

6. 1991 – 1995 Deputy Group Investment Director, Human Resources and Administration for the Zimco Group of Companies

7. 1987 – 1991 Chief Personnel Manager, Zambia State Insurance Corporation Limited

8. 1978 – 1987 Worked for ZESCO rising through the ranks from Personnel Officer to Divisional Personnel Manager for the Central Services Division which was then responsible for the formulation of human resource policies for the Corporation.

EDUCATION

1. Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration(Merit)

2. 2011- Certificate, Public Service Management, Professional Management, Stockholm, Sweden

3. 1994- Diploma in Applied International Management Programme, Swedish Institute of Management, I.F.L, Sigtuna, Sweden.

4. 1990- Post Graduate Certificate in Manpower Studies from the University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom.

5. 1985 – 1986 Post Graduate Diploma in Labour Studies, London Metropolitan University (the then Polytechnic of North London), London, United Kingdom.

6. 1980 Personnel Management in Public Administration, Royal Institute of Public Administration, London, United Kingdom

INTERNATIONAL COURSES/SEMINARS/WORKSHOPS

1. 2005- Diploma International Labour Standards, Turin, Italy and Geneva, Switzerland, 16th to 27th May, 2005.

2. 2003- Effective Chief Executive Programme, Irish Institute of Management, Dublin, Ireland.

3. 2002- ISSA Regional Training Seminar on Organisational Change for English-Speaking Africa 28th October to 1st November, 2002 Bangul, The Gambia.

4. 2001- Training Programme on the Management of Training Institutions, International Labour Organisation, Port Louis, Mauritius.

5. 1998- Project Management,PricewaterhouseCoopers, Johannesburg, South Africa.

6. 1997 – Introduction to Consulting, Nairobi, Kenya.

7. 1992- Commonwealth Advanced Management Programme II (Camp II)

5th to 31st October, 1992, Livingstone, Zambia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

GOVERNMENT APPOINTMENT ON COMMITTEE TO REVIEW

1. Human Resources Issues

2. Member – Government Task Force on Retrenchment, Severance Packages Poverty Datum Line and Non-provision of housing to government employees.

3. Member- National Social Security Reform Steering Committee.