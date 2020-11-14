By Chilufya Tayali

BRING ANY CASE AGAINST ME, I WILL WIN BUT MY CASE AGAINST YOU, WILL SEND HH TO JAIL

It’s tomorrow at 10:00hrs when I will give you just a tip of a clear prosecutable case which will see HH going to jail, and don’t say I never warned you.

Yesterday HH was trying to blow hot air of 10 degrees Celsius when the atmospheric temperature was already 36 degrees Celsius yet thought I would be burned, he is joking.

I never want to talk about the cases I reconciled with him in respect of the courts and consent entered into, but HH was talking about it like I asked for reconciliation because I was scared to lose, far from it.

I genuinely asked for reconciliation because I was hoping that, HH would learn something and open up to work with others. I was motivated by the meeting President Lungu and HH had organized by the Church.

Apart from that, I was getting into marriage and my wife didn’t want me to be going to court. Unfortunately, by the time she will be back she will find that I am prosecuting HH 🙈🙈🙈. But this is for my Country so I will do it.

However, the point is that, I am not threatened by HH and emotional Haimbe, let them bring their cases, if the so wish, they will lose like the Presidential petition or the eligibility which they intend to bring.

