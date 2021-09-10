BRING BACK THE MINISTRY OF RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS SAYS RAINBOW PARTY

President HH should rescind his decision over the ministry of religious Affairs and National guidance.He should bring back this important ministry that was met to promote morals and values of the people of Zambia.It was might to bring sanity and order in the church.

Why has he decided to scrap it off? We know that some of the donors and promoter’s of evil activities have been against this MINISTRY and scrapping it off means there victory.

The christian community voted for the president so that he can preserve this MINISTRY and christian.

We fear that the next move Will be to remove the christian NATION clauses from the constitution and removal of National day of prayers on 18 October .

This move is retrogressive and unacceptable.He should immediately bring back This MINISTRY

Humphrey kabwe

National Spokesperson

Rainbow party