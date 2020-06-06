Lungu rolls his sleeves and cites Covid 19 as reason for stopping demonstrations as he himself continues to hold rallies to meet his supporters despite coronavirus.

BRING TO BOOK ALL THOSE PLANNING TO CAUSE ANARCHY IN THE COUNTRY- PRESIDENT LUNGU DIRECTS HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER.

……. Hon Kampyongo says the men and women in uniform stand ready to deal with law breakers.

Chirundu/ 6th, June 2020.

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has directed Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo to bring to book those with intentions of bringing anarchy in the country in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

President Lungu was speaking when he addressed PF Members in Chirundu District this morning.

“We are aware of a scheme by some ill meaning Zambians planning to Conduct Protests in the name of freedom of expression even amidst this deadly COVID-19 pandemic that the country and the rest of the world is grappling with” President Lungu disclosed.

The head of state said the Home Affairs Minister should ensure that all those that involve themselves in illegalities under the guise of being advocates of Freedom of expression and speech are brought to book.

“Yes you have every right yo express yourselves in whatever manner you please, you are even at liberty to criticize and call me names as much as you like after all most of you have already been doing that at various platforms and I have tolerated it but what I will however not tolerate is some group of people with an ill agenda to breaking the law, I can assure you that I will not tolerate it” President Lungu said.

And the President has since charged that he would not fire Lusaka Province Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo for expressing himself just like those he attributed to in his warnings did.

“It is not for you to tell me when or at what point I must fire any of my Ministers and other appointees, I know when to fire Bowman, or any one of these Ministers and even themselves know when that time comes it is not for anyone else to tell me” The Head of State said.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo says the Police are fully equipped and ready to deal with anyone that breaks the law.

Hon Kampyongo said that the men and women in uniform will not hesitate to bring to book anyone who breaks the law for whatever reason they may have.

“Well noted your Excellency and I can assure you that these your men and women in uniform under my Ministry stand ready to protect this country from anyone who intends to cause harm for whatever reason” Hon Kampyongo said.

Source: PF news