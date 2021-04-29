In a battle over pop star Britney Spear’s conservatorship, Jamie Spears, the father of the singer has accused his ex-wife Lynne, the singer’s mother, of “exploiting” their daughter’s “pain and trauma”.

Lynne (65), who divorced Jamie in 2002 after 30 years together, is questioning the money he makes as their daughter’s conservator as well as why he has legal bills for his attorney amounting to $2million.

In a new court filing Jamie (68) has hit back at his e-wife saying that she has not been involved in their daughter’s conservatorship until very recently.

He says Lynne ‘is the one who exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit publishing a book about Britney.’

Jamie accused Lynne of ‘stirring up more unnecessary media attention’ saying she is ‘causing undue delay and expense in the administration of the conservatorship.”

“Whether it was an intentional act or a careless error, this again evidences that Lynne Spears in not acting in the best interest of the conservatee,” said Jamie.

He also accused her of sharing information with the lawyers of Sam Lutfi, Britney’s former manager who she now has a 5-year restraining order against.

Lynne has countered accusing Jamie’s law firm of charging large sums of money for just four months and using the case as a strategy to repair Jamie’s image in the media, as opposed to the benefit of Britney.

She has suggested that at least $224,000 should be ‘immediately repaid’ to Britney’s estate.

Jamie maintains that he has a faultless track record handling his daughter’s affairs and claims court officials are aware of how Britney and her estate have benefited from his management for the past ten years.