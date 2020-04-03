By Tuesday Bwalya

For the past seven years, our economy has been reversing; growth rate has been reducing from 6 per cent to less than 2 per cent last year.

As a result of declined economic growth, unemployment has been surging, the Kwacha has been losing value to other convertible currencies and the debt stock for Zambia has been increasing. As Zambia was trying to figure out how to mend the broken economy, the Coronavirus commonly known as COVID-19 broke out in Wuhan, China.

COVID-19 has now become a pandemic; it is now widespread. Zambia has now confirmed cases of the virus. As at 31st March, Zambia had 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Indeed, it is a double tragedy for Zambia; we are caught between rocks. Oh God, how I wish you would have prevented the break out of COVID-19 just for the sake of Zambia’s economy!

I have been reflecting on what shape our economy will take after COVID-19. This pandemic has killed so many people but it has also killed the global economy. The global economy has been battered by the virus. Economies globally have been affected. Production has been halted in many countries. There is literally no production; workers are told to stay home. Only essential workers in critical industries are working. Further, commerce and trade has been disrupted; buying and selling of goods and services is restricted to online platforms.

In the midst of halted production and reduced commerce, many companies have closed and sent workers on leave. This has started happening in Zambia. Companies are closing doors to their customers and workers sent home. The hardest hit are companies in hotel and service industry (tourism industry). Many hotels and lodges have temporally closed in Zambia, sending workers on forced leave. What a bad situation for our already damaged economy; what a bad way of beginning a new year.

For big economies such as the United States of America, China, Japan Britain, Germany, Australia etc. they have started planning for post-COVID-19 era. They are putting up bailout packages. Billions and millions of dollars from their foreign reserves are being planned for, to release into the economy as financial assistance to private companies in order to jumpstart the economies. In this regard, companies will be given financial support in form of soft loans by governments so that they could begin operating.

As indicated above, the economy in Zambia has been weak and contracting. Our treasury has been empty and government has been trying to get external funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). To make matters worse, as by November, 2019, our foreign reserves had declined to only one month and three weeks import cover. This implies that there is little or no reserves for our government to use after the pandemic is eradicated.

Foreign reserves are important to a country as they act as self-insurance of a country; they are needed when calamity occurs. Unfortunately for Zambia, the reserves have been already depleted before a calamity like COVID-19 happens. The fact that we do not have enough foreign reserves, our government cannot lockdown completely the country because that will be the end of our economy. With this in mind, I doubt if our Zambian companies will have a bailout package needed for them to kick start their operations after COVID-19.

We need to be ready as Zambians for untold misery once the pandemic is over. After COVID-19, I see a flat economy with less than 2 per cent growth. I see many companies failing to commence operations after the pandemic, resulting in many workers losing jobs; unemployment will also go up. I also see many workers in government aided institutions (councils, universities etc.) going months and months without salaries. I see more destitution and hopelessness among Zambians as the economy will be unable to provide the economic opportunities such as jobs needed by our people.

What could be the possible solution for Zambia? The only way out for Zambia is to run to the IMF and World Bank for emergency funding. But it will not be easy for Zambia to get help from these institutions because more than 70 countries have already applied for emergency funding from these institutions. Hopefully, the IMF will have mercy on Zambia so that we could get some funds to inject into the economy, or else we will have more problems as a people and country.

As I conclude, I wish to urge our people to stay at home, this will halt the spread of COVID-19. I wish also to appeal to our government to see how it will help many Zambian companies that have taken a heavy knock by this pandemic; they will need a bailout. Furthermore, our government should quickly engage the IMF for emergency funding. We are in deep waters; it is a double tragedy for Zambia. May God save us!

The author is a lecture at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science.