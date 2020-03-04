The Natural History Museum says it is in discussion with the Zambian Government about the potential return of a historic human skull.

The Broken Hill skull was dug up by mine workers in 1921 and is believed to be as much as 300,000 years old.

Described by the museum as the finest known example of its kind, it is thought to belong to an ancestor of modern day humans and provides vital evidence backing up Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution.

A Museum Spokesman said the skull was donated to its collection by the mining company shortly after its discovery.

She said it was on free display meaning it could be seen by around five million visitors from around the world every year.

She said in June 2018 the fossil was discussed at the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for promoting the return of cultural property to its countries of origin or its restitution in case of illicit appropriation.

The outcome of the UNESCO discussion was agreement that Zambia and the UK would pursue bilateral discussion.

The Horniman Museum recently announced it would consult Nigerian Londoners about what to do with its collection of Benin Bronzes looted from the modern day African country during the 19th century.

Other recent cases include a lock of hair cut from the head of an Ethiopian Emperor which was returned to the country by the National Army Museum.