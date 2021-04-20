By Prince cic Private Reporter.

NORTHWESTERN ~Solwezi.

BRUCE KANEMA ORDERS ALL THE UPND YOUTHS IN NORTHWESTERN PROVINCE TO BE ON STANDBY FOR ANYTHING TILL THE DAY HH FILES IN HIS NOMINATIONS.

The UPND Northwestern youth Chairperson Mr Bruce Kanema has responded with vigil to the call of youths and the need to rise for solidarity towards the UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema who is threatened of arrest by the police in Lusaka saying the PROVINCE must be on standby to ensure that they give solidarity to their leader and be ready for anything.

Mr Kanema has given stiff commands to his ranks in the province to be on high alert and give him reports of preparedness toward any event as it unfolds in Lusaka. He said all eyes and ears in Lusaka as any attempt to have HH arrested must be met with unprecedented action to whatever level possible.

In a short live stream video made by CIC in Solwezi today at the UPND provincial Secretariat Mr Kanema has said from now on no more relaxing and petty matters as he wants to ensure that all is set for the protection, defense and support of the UPND president. He has ordered all the District youth Chairpersons in the province to trickle down the command to the Constituencies and wards respectively.