By Mathew Kanganja

The Non-Governmental Organizations Coordinating Council NGOCC says bullying of First Lady Esther Lungu on social media by some members of the general public is a disgrace and should not be condoned.

Last week, a video showing first lady expressing her grief over the current gas attacks and the killings as a result of mob justice went viral and some people have been making jokes out of the video clip.

But NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga tells Phoenix News that what transpired is unchristian and is disrespecting elders in society.

Mrs. Mulenga has reminded citizens especially youths, who mainly made fun of the first lady that mocking the elderly is shameful.

