Burial date set for Tanzania’s ex-president Magufuli

Tanzania’s former President John Magufuli will be buried on 25 March in his western home village of Chato, his successor has announced.

Mr Magufuli died on Wednesday evening of a “heart condition”.

His body will on Sunday be taken to Uhuru stadium in the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam for public viewing.

A second public viewing has been scheduled in the capital Dodoma on Monday, which has been declared a public holiday.

There will be a third public viewing a day after in the western town of Mwanza before the body is taken to Mr Magufuli’s home town.