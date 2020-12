BURIAL FOR STATE PROSECUTOR NSAMA NSAMA SET FOR TOMORROW

Burial for state prosecutor Mr Nsama Nsama Chipyoka who was shot dead on Wednesday near the NPA offices has been set for tomorrow at Memorial Park.

Mr Nsama who was gunned down at a takeaway where he had gone to have breakfast as police dispersed UPND cadres who turned out in large numbers for their leader Hakainde Hichilema’s interview at Police Headquarters.

A suspected UPND cadre Joseph Kaunda was also shot dead.

