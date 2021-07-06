BURIAL FOR THE LATE EDWARD MUMBI SET FOR THURSDAY 8TH JULY 2021

Lusaka 6th July 2021

This serves to inform all the Alliance partners and general public that the late National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice President Edward Mumbi will be put to rest on Thursday 08:07:21 at his farm in Mumbwa Kembe Constituency Central Province.

The body will depart for Central Province from Lusaka tomorrow Wednesday 07:07:21 at 10:00hrs.

President Hakahinde Hichilema together with Alliance partners President will this morning visit the funeral house of the late in Lusaka at Londola Farm No. 396A/8/C off Makeni Road.

Issued by: NDC Media Department