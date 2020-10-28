Burial of Dr. Tasila Mercy Tembo-Pitters Tommorrow.

THE remains of Dr. Tasila Mercy Tembo-Pitters will be put to on Thursday because of the extent of decomposition of the body.

Dr. Tembo-Pitters was brutally murdered and beheaded.

Her family reported to the Police that she missing last week on Friday.

Her torso and severed head were found today near Mikango Barracks area.

Her boyfriend is also missing since last week and reportedly with a fire arm.

Pathologists are expected to do a post-mortem before burial.