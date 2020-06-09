Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza dies: Government

Government statement on Twitter says outgoing president, 55, died at Karusi hospital after suffering heart attack.

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack, according to the government.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the government announced “with great sorrow to Burundians and the international community” the passing of Nkurunziza, 55.

The outgoing president died at Karusi hospital after suffering a heart attack on June 8, the statement added.

Nkurunziza’s wife Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza was 10 days ago airlifted to Nairobi for treatment after contracting Covid-19.

A source at the Aga Khan University Hospital said Mrs Nkurunziza was receiving treatment for an underlying condition as well.

She was airlifted to Nairobi following a government-to-government agreement using Amref’s acquired portable isolation chamber, which is an innovative medical unit and transportation system designed for optimal safety during patient loading and transport.

Last month, Burundi’s ruling party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye won the presidential election with 68.7 percent of the vote, the country’s poll commission said.

The retired army general will take over the helm after beating opposition rival Agathon Rwasa who garnered 24.19 percent of the vote.

Burundians went to the ballot on May 20 in an election that fielded seven candidates.

The election marked the end of Nkurunziza’s 15-year-long rule after his attempt to seek a third term led to riots and political unrest.

The polls also took place despite a coronavirus outbreak in the region.