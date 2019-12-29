Home World Africa Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza goes on his knees leading the nation in... WorldAfricabizarrePhotosReligion Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza goes on his knees leading the nation in a week of prayers December 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza goes on his knees leading the nation in a week of prayers LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.