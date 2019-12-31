The Road Transport and Safety Agency and bus

operators today 30th December 2019 held a consultative meeting to determine the

adjustment in bus fares following the increase in fuel pump price by the Energy Regulation

Board last week.

The bus operators through the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ)

have requested for authority from the RTSA to vary their current Road Service Licences

(RSL) by making adjustment of bus fares as stipulated under the Road Traffic Act No. 11

of 2002.

Subsection 12 (d) of Section 108 of the Road Traffic Act No. of 2002 stipulates that, “a

person applying for a Road Service Licence, and a holder of sucha licence applying for

its variation, shall submit to the Director of the RTSA, the rate of fares of the proposed

services”

Thus, the desired increase in bus fares would be effected after approval by all concerned

stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

All bus operators are therefore, guided not to adjust the current fares until such a time

when the new fares are approved.

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) passengers are urged to report any bus operator charging

inflated fares without approval from the RTSA.