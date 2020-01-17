A bus preacher was reportedly beaten to coma on Sunday morning at Alakia Junction Bus stop, Ibadan after some condoms allegedly fell out of his bible as he preached the ‘Word of God’.

This online news medium gathered that the self acclaimed Man of God was dragged out of the commercial bus and beaten into coma before he was rescued by some policemen.

he Pastor had embarked on his journey from Alakia and proceeded to preach to the people on the bus, using very strong words like “If you wear trouser you’ll go to hell! The Devil invented Make up! Weave-on is from Marine Kingdom! If you have pre-marital sex you will burn in hell and your skin will peel!”

According to one of the passengers Miss Omolara “People were just falling as he was laying hands. One man almost fell out of the bus under the influence of the Spirit. It was amazing until he raised his hands to cast the demons out of one girl, and 2 Durex condoms fell out”

“The angry men in the bus who had been having pangs of guilt due to the pastor’s preaching about sex suddenly got really angry and pounced on him, who all of a sudden started shouting, I also preach safe sex! Safe sex is good!” she added.

However, Policemen had to be called to the scene to save the pastors life.