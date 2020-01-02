Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa says the opportunity given to Lusaka City Council by government to take over markets and bus stops is rapidly paying off.

Sampa says the revenue collected so far has helped the Council clear four months salary arrears owed to council workers.

He however bemoaned the presence of cadres in some big markets that were still harassing marketers despite the directive by President Edgar Lungu on the presence of party cadres in markets.

He said the Council requires to collect revenue from markets and bus stops to ensure that they can deliver service to the communities around Lusaka.