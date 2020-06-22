BUSH YOUTH PROTEST ATTRACTS OVER 450,000 VIEWS IN ONLY 7 HOURS

Today’s live bush streams by Pilato, B Flow and the other activists has attracted an astonishing 450,000 video views in just 7 hours.

This has become the most widely viewed live video feed on social media in Zambian history.

450,000 is a huge number.

We can certainly guarantee you that today’s events have sent panic and shivers in the PF regime, they can see and recognize the under current of what’s going on in the country.

ECL barely scraped over 50% by only 13,000 votes in 2016 , no way he can reach 50% in 2021.

Congratulations to Pilato and the group for a successful event, they’ve demonstrated to us that innovation works and there’s more effective ways to get around a dictatorship.

A dictator relies on the use of physical force, so when you use technology and innovation you can defeat them easily. -NDC