Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) church has become the first person to respond to call for prayers by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa over the ongoing violent protests.

South Africans the whole of this week have been on the street holding mass protest over the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

The violent protests have seen over 70 people being shot dead by the law enforcers.

Due to the ongoing protest Ramaphosa is considering holding a National Day of Prayer and Bushiri has responded to the call.

“We are seriously praying for togetherness and peace for South Africa. The President’s call for prayer, will do a lot to the national peace and stability,” wrote Bushiri on his official facebook page.

Meanwhile the situation is still tense in South Africa as many wants Zuma to be released from jail.

Zuma is serving a 15 months jail sentence.