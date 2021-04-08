“Thank you all for praying and standing with us during this healing time. We believe in God who heals the brokenhearted. Prophets Bebe and Uebert Angel (Ambassador), accompanied by my brother Prophet Jerome, took us by the lake for some time off everything,” Bushiri wrote.

“I must say, it was very refreshing experiencing the divine nature of God ministering to us with its blazing scenery. We are being encouraged by so many people all over the world, especially those in ministry. My spiritual father, Senior Prophet Uebert Angel and mum Bebe Angel, are doing the best they can to see that our joy and happiness continues.

“We will bounce back stronger than ever. We will preach like never before. We will minister healing than we’ve ever before. Jehovah Shammah – our God is here!” Bushiri added.

Bushiri announced the tragic death of his daughter on the 29th of March. She had been in hospital for weeks, battling a severe lung infection.

Bushiri’s daughters and mother-in-law were prevented from leaving Malawi to travel to Kenya. Within days, Israella was allowed to travel for treatment but he feels the delay cost her life.

According to Bushiri a doctor had advised that if she had not been blocked at the airport the first time she needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance, she may not have died.

“It is very disheartening and sad, therefore, that my daughter has become a victim of the persecutions we are facing from SA,” he said.

After being slapped with theft, money laundering and fraud charges in connection with an alleged R100m investment scheme, Bushiri and his wife were granted R200,000 bail.

He however fled to his native Malawi claiming persecution and threats to his life in South Africa. Xenophobic remarks by fellow preachers celebrating his departure served up another example of his precarious situation in a country where successful foreigners can be targeted.