Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has revealed how he started his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in order dispel what he says are lies and inaccuracies around his personality and prophetic ministry.

Fondly called Major 1, Bushiri says he started his ministry before he was even 16, sharing on Facebook an old photo of himself sounded by other children who he claims to have been ministering to when the photo was taken.

He posted the photo to shutdown a report that the controversial prophet currently answering money laundering and fraud charges n South Africa founded ECG and his prophetic ministries in 2017.

“Someone posted ‘Bushiri recently started preaching in 2017 and is already popular’. There should be some powers he gets from the dark world. Well, his post was so ridiculous, that even his followers laughed at the absurd accusation on the comment section” posted Major 1 on his official Facebook page.

The Malawian born televangelist bashed the person for setting Bushiri as a target of the ‘absurd accusations’ as the photo proves to the contrary.

“It is very pathetic to see someone who really needs salvation choosing to judge a person who he has never met or seen. In this picture, I was preaching to my fellow high school students. It did not start in 2017, it actually started way back before that, when I was very young, Sir. In that picture, I was 16.

“The power behind my growth in ministry is in accepting Jesus Christ as my Lord and personal Savior, and working out my own salvation. I would advise you do the same” charged Bushiri who has previously said he converted from Islam.

According to a published ECG news report, Bushiri claimed to have hit the road at the beginning of 2010 in the northern city of Mzuzu with ECG.

“The church began its operations in Malawi in 2010 and over the years it expanded through the establishment of branches in different countries. Operations in South Africa began in 2012, formerly constituted and legally registered with CIPC,” Bushiri, currently serving as ECG International Church president has been quoted as saying.

He is said to have trekked to South Africa in 2015 where he would minister to a handful of less than 200 converted souls. ECG is currently headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa.