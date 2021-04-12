Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) church and his wife Mary have returned to the pulpit after a short break following the passing of their daughter, Saint Israella.

Bushiri announced this in a statement posted on his official facebook seen by this publication.

“My wife and I are delighted to inform you all that we are back from a short break we took from the pulpit following the passing of our daughter, Saint Israella.

“As you would recall, we took some days off to be with the Lord as the Lord was dealing with our faith and faithfulness. We also took opportunity of this break to be with family,” said Bushiri.

He added: “During the break we received beautiful words of comfort and encouragement from every corner of the globe. We do, immensely, value those words as they, indeed, helped us appreciate the depth of the love you have for us.

“We would like to specifically thank our leaders for ensuring that church services, across all our branches in 73 countries, remained intact and vibrant.”

Bushiri will tonight hold a Diplomatic Service