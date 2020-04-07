Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has requested people to deposit offerings directly into his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church bank account following the suspension of his church services because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The flamboyant televangelist has also hit back at people calling on him to pray meet and pray for people infected with COVID-19 virus, saying he is not in hiding or afraid of the coronavirus.

A section of the society has persistently been calling on prophets like Bushiri who previously claimed that someone living with HIV was healed after being prayed for by the prophet to meet in person coronavirus patients. But as of today, no pastor or prophet has directly met a Covid-19 patient to deliver ‘miracle healing’.

However, Bushiri has responded to such calls saying he had prophesied that he would disappear together with other prophets.

“Where are those Prophets now ? Were they not healing the sick, so where are they?” This is a very common question now. Well, as for me, I am where I said I would be back in 2018 when I prophesied that, a time would come and I would disappear. Not only me, I specifically mentioned that all prophets would disappear for a while. People would look for us in hunger for God” he posted on his Facebook page.

“To all my followers, I told you this beforehand, and advised you to buy Bibles way before the lockdown. I hope you listened. Enjoy reading them and studying to show yourself approved unto God until all is over. And to those on social media busy asking where prophets are now, we are where I prophesied we would be, home!”

There have been 1,277,962 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 which has killed over 69,555 people. Data also shows that 264,439 people have recovered. Malawi has confirmed 4 cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, despite being in ‘hiding’ and suspending ECG church services in South Africa where there is a 21-day lockdown set by government to curtail the spread of Covid-19, the controversial prophet has asked people to deposit their offerings directly into ECG bank account.

“There is a church account and I want you to put your offerings. Put your seed. Put your tithe. Don’t hesitate. Don’t listen to the devil. Don’t listen to what people say. Don’t listen to what your mind says. Listen to what God says.

“Bring your tithe, seeds and your offerings and God will bless you” pleads Bushiri.