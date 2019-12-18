By Tinkerbel Mwila

Business at Kasumbalesa Boarder Post in Chililabombwe District on the Copperbelt has been suspended following riots and confusion on the Democratic Republic of Congo side.

Both Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga and Kasumbalesa Area Councilor, Lupela Kangwa confirmed the development to Phoenix News in an interview.

The riots started yesterday after a traffic police officer shot dead a motor cyclist and wounded another which angered other motorists who charged against the police officer.

Ms. Katanga said there is no possibility of the riots spreading in Zambia and that police are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile Kasumbalesa Area councilor Lupela Kangwa has appealed to people conducting business at the boarder to stay within the Zambian side until the situation is controlled in Congo.

Mr. Kangwa said due to the situation in the DRC, there is heavy traffic congestion at the border.

