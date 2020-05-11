BUSINESS COMES TO A HALT BY MIDDAY IN NAKONDE AS LOCKDOWN STARTS

Business in Nakonde will come to a standstill and all people are expected to buy what they can before midday.

This comes after a lockdown of Nakonde was announced on Sunday by Muchinga Province Minister, Malozo Sichone.

Nakonde Member of Parliament Yizukanji Siwanzi who held a meeting early in the morning with the Provincial Minister has told Chete FM news that how long the lockdown will last remains unknown.

“The position of the provincial administration is that people will be allowed to make free movements…up to midday today, meaning that during this period of time people can buy the necessities that they may be needing in their homes,” Mr Siwanzi has said.

“Thereafter, there will be restrictions in movement so that this medical team that is going door to door to screen people can do the work,” he added.

The people’s concern is about what they’ll eat since there no immediate relief in place.

“Should the exercise prolong, it is my duty an area Member of Parliament to start asking for certain aid to come,” the MP has said.

Mr Siwanzi has urged people to remain calm after the district recorded 76 positive cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

Most of those who tested positive are immigration officers, clearing agents and truck drivers.

Zambia has since closed its border with Tanzania where over 500 cases of the respiratory virus have been recorded with 21 deaths.

The move wi|| directly affect over 2,000 jobs involving clearing agents at the border.