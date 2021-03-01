By Michael Kaluba

The business community has reacted to President Edgar Lungu’s assertions that price hikes on some products such as cement is an act of sabotage because they cannot be explained.

Kitwe and District Chamber of Commerce Vice President in charge of commerce Emmanuel Mbambiko is shocked that the head of state made such a statement and has challenged presidential advisers to improve on the information they provide to the president.

Mr. Mbambiko tells Phoenix News that it is worrying that government seems on a trajectory to actively participate in business and subsequently control prices despite the country moving on from running parastatals to a liberalized economy under which market forces determine the prices on essential goods.

He argues that the statement from president Lungu is reflective of government’s recent illegal attempt to control the wheeling price for the privately owned Copperbelt Energy Corporation -CEC- and the use of its private property which has only been rectified by the courts of law.

President Lungu over the week while in Luapula province said government is concerned with high prices of commodities and will be forced introduce price controls if nothing is done despite not having no plans of doing such.

PHOENIX NEWS