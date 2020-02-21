A TIMBER trader says he has a feeling that President Edgar Lungu has directed Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Company Limited (ZAFFICO not to pay those that supplied Mukula to the parastatal for sale.

Joseph Mpundu of Mansa told The Mast that traders were informed that ZAFFICO had sold the mukula they supplied but had been instructed not to pay the suppliers.

“I am calling you from Mansa in connection with Mukula. We had a concession and we were told by the government that we had to sell our mukula to ZAFICO and the arrangement was that we would be paid after two days of delivery,” he said.

“After supplying them last year in December, they have not paid us yet. We made an effort to go and see the acting managing director at ZAFICO in Ndola. He said they had sold the material but ‘we have instructions from the above that we should not pay you’. I don’t know what law they are using.”

Mpundu wondered whether the money had been diverted to Chilubi by-election campaigns.

“I tried to ask whether that money had been diverted to Chilubi or elsewhere but he said I can’t answer that one. We went to the PS, Ministry of Lands in Lusaka and he said he had no idea. Now knowing that ZAFICO is under the President, so it is him that has given the instruction not to pay us because if the PS is not aware and the minister, then who would have given the instruction? What kind of a country are we living in?” Mpundu asked.

Asked how they had harvested mukula with a ban in place, Mpundu explained it was an old consignment.

“We harvested in 2017 and we sold the very old mukula at K 50,000 per truck. In fact, they dictated the price, there were no negotiations. I don’t even know how they arrived at K 50,000 per container. They said ‘it’s either you take I or leave it’,” said Mpundu.

The harvesting and selling of Mukula tree has been marred with irregularities and controversy despite a ban being in effect.