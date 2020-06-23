Lie: Bill 10 will ensure participation of women, youths and the disabled in parliament.

Response: There is no clause in Bill 10 which guarantees women, youth and disabled representation in parliament.

Lie: Bill 10 will bring an end to succession wrangles in various chiefdoms across the country.

Response: There is no clause that deals with succession issues in Bill 10.

In fact Bill 10 has the potential to cause wrangles between chiefdoms by proposing that all chiefs in the country be appointed by only 4 chiefs, depending on the region, contrary to each chiefdom’s traditions.

Lie: Bill 10 will ensure that pensioners are paid promptly.

Response: There is no clause in Bill 10 which guarantees the prompt payment of pensions.

In fact Bill 10 threatens the rights of pensioners by repealing article 189 which ensures pensioners remain on payroll until paid their dues in full.

If anything, why should a govt worthy it’s salt relay on legal compulsion for it to fulfill its bidding obligations?

Lie: Bill 10 will ensure good economic management.

Response: There is no clause in Bill 10 that guarantees good economic management.

To the contrary Bill 10 presents a risk of further economic decline by removing the authority to print money and supervision of financial institutions from BOZ to politicians. This can lead to hyper inflation and illicit money movements.

Again why should a competent govt need legal compulsion to carry out its core function of running the economy well?

Lie: Select committee amended Bill 10.

Response: Select committee recommendations are NOT binding on the law making process. It’s up to the executive to except the proposed changes. In this case the executive has not.