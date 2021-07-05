Larry Mweetwa writes

Buumba Malambo MALAMBO NEVER USED ANY TRIBALISM REMARKS AND I CHALLENGE ANYONE

I took time today to listen to the Video purportedly accusing honourable Buumba of using tribalism and here is a clear word for word translation from Tonga to English. She said to the voters:

TONGA VERSION

[NOBAKWESU Buzuba bwakuvoota mutanikuziimi mukabuke kuseeni Twelede kuvootela baleli besu. NA MUKALA KULE TOYOBOOLA KAMUCINGA AMOOTA, Kuti Kamuziima Bantu Bamwi bulelo bayoobubweza akunikumulidila masuku atala amitwe, nkaambo kakuziima kwabantu kapati ba ma Tonga]

ENGLISH VERSION

[ Dear Friends, on the day of voting I encourage you to wake up early in the morning, be jacked up for we have a noble mission to put in state house a President and other positions of leadership. If you leave far hike or look for transport and let’s help each other. If you are going to take a laissez-faire (lazy attitude) other people will take over power and eat masuku fruits 🍎 on your head ( a figurative expression of how PF are flushing monies,carders buying expensive things if we leave them take power). She ends her video by saying Dear friends do not be docile be jacked up, especially you Tongas wake up that’s why even when you are in town they tease you, you are sleepy or Docile]. End…

Now I challenge all agents of Tribalism, Bowman Lusambo, Saboi emboila Emmanuell Mwamba,Chanoda Ngwira , chishimba Kambwili et al who have been fighting for BUUMBA to summoned by ECZ. Where is the tribalism remarks here.

Can you compare this with blatant assort of Tongas by Chishimba Kambwili.

What Buumba has done for the community in Kafue is by far incomparable to your personal accomplishments. most of you ba PF you are just ba Kandile stealing from our coffers. Buumba Malambo is educating over 1800 pupils who are from different walks of life and tribes, Bembas, Tongas,Lozis, etc name them and today you want to paint her black because of your candidate in Kafue who is not known and there is nothing he has done for the community to show for and want to ride on the tribalism card, Zambians are awake now it won’t work anymore.