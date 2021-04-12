BUUMBA MALAMBO WINS BIG IN KAFUE,

HOPING TO BE ADOPTED AS UPND KAFUE

COUNCIL-CHAIR (MAYOR) IN THE DISTRICT PRIMARIES,

FULL RESULTS:

426 BUUMBA MALAMBO – MAGOBA CLR

78 KELVIN HAACHOMBWA, DIST-OFFICIAL

23 CHARLES SHALUPA, DEPUTY MAYOR

16 VENNAH ZULU CHANDA, PROV-IPS

04 JOHN SIANTANGA, DISTRICT V-CHAIR

04 BEATRICE KAYUNI, DIST-OFFICIAL

00 BRIAN GAMBINO NYIRONGO, BIZ-MAN

The Fire-Brand Magoba Ward Councilor, BUUMBA MALAMBO really Whooped Posterios, Winning by a Mega Land-Slide, as per her usual Sucker-Punch Knock-Out.

She got 77.32% or 426 VOTES out of 551.

This means that the three (03) names being referred up to Province and NMC for final Adoption are:

BUUMBA MALAMBO,

KELVIN HAACHOMBWA &,

CHARLES SHALUPA.

As Governance Strategist, although I forthwith profoundly congratulate Councilor BUUMBA MALAMBO for this Resounding Clean-Sweep Win, I anticipate a Myriad of hurdles blocking her eventual Adoption, by the Provincial & National Structures.

For Starters, her Detractors, Haters and, Fellow Contenders are already up in Arms, Crying WOLF, and are no doubt going to be lodging-in Petitions to have the Councilor Disqualified from the Kafue Mayoral Race, on accusations of all sorts of Delinquent Allegations.

Moreover, in the interest of the Party’s Tribal-Balancing Matrix, her case and that of her Runner-Up, KELVIN HAACHOMBWA, is not done much Justice owing to the fact that the UPND KAFUE MP Incumbent, Honourable MIRRIAM CHONYA (CHINYAMA), who is set for Re-Adoption, is also TONGA by tribe, like both Councilor BUUMBA MALAMBO and KELVIN HAACHOMBWA.

This then leaves the third-placed Finisher, Councilor CHARLES SHALUPA, as the most likely UPND KAFUE Council-Chair Candidate, because he is a SOLI by ethnicity, and Kafue being a SOLI-LAND, it only bodes very well for the Indeigenous Subjects and Her Royal Highness Chieftainess MUKAMAMBO NKOMESHA to have at least one 01) SOLI Person elected into the Office of either MAYOR or MP.

Besides, Councilor CHARLES SHALUPA has held this Mayoral Position before, when he Acted as Mayor, after former Kafue UPND Council-Chair THOMAS ZULU defected to the Ruling PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF), some two/three years ago.

BUUMBA MALAMBO, Congratulations once again, and I know the Shivers and Trembles have already afflicted the PF Candidates including:

SAMUEL BANDA,

CHIRWA &,

Out-Going Council Chair General SHIMAKOLYI,

Of course it’s any one’s guess what Campaign Road-Blocks the PF also may be ratcheting-up for Councilor BUUMBA MALAMBO, hahahahaha, should she emerge as the eventual UPND Adoptee for Kafue Council Chair Position.

God Bless Kafue & Zambia,

Analysis By:

MUNGELI YUDAH TEDDY MAKUNGU (Mr)

Governance Strategist,

[email protected]