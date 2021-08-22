Bwalya Kalandanya of Kalandanya Music Promotion is also under the watchlist of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)

Insiders at ACC have said.

Investigative wings have regained their lost confidence to pursue suspects of financial crimes following the victory of Hakainde Hichilema as Seventh Zambian Republican President.

President-elect met ACC, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) to assure them of his government support in fighting crime.

However, a source in UPND has told The Candidates that when President-elect met Edgar Lungu , the outgoing President urged Hakainde Hichilema to pursue all those who have stolen from Zambians through inflated costing, corruption and bribery in the award of tenders.

Meanwhile, a source at ACC says Kalandanya joins a list of ex-ministers who are being investigated. -The Candidates

