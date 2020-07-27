BWEENGWA MP UNHAPPY WITH THE ALLEGED DISCRIMINATORY ISSUANCE OF NATIONAL REGISTRATION CARDS IN MONZE

By Mastone Moonze

Bweengwa constituency Member of Parliament Michelo Kasauta has observed that the issuance of national registration card in Monze is discriminatory.

In an interview with Phoenix News, the lawmaker says people in Monze are not able to acquire an NRC within a day but thirty days.

Mr. Kasauta has cautioned the ministry of home affairs to stop intimidating people using the police ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Meanwhile Mr. Kasauta has assured the chiefs of zero interference to their reign when his party forms government next year.

