Oscar Chavula writes about C5 killings…
Mwapayako tu kalulu tu ngati lelo?
( How many Rabbits have you killed today?)
C5 or Flying squad is a criminal enterprise! They are not accountable to anyone and kill and maime people for fun.
They are a law to themselves and an excuse to the Police command for dealing with crime brutally. We all know these are glorified officers who become street criminals with no Swat or similar training after quickly discovering how easy they can shoot to kill without restraint!
Subsequent Police commands have lamentably failed to reign in these unruly militarised robbers playing Police! They are OPENLY licensed to kill with no questions asked.They are shabbily trained and given one of the most lethal weapon in the world the AK 47.
We are fed lazy excuses every time they ruthlessly discharge weapons willy nilly. Every time they gun down people in shaddy circumstances, their bosses are quick to justify this wanton shedding of blood without care or retribution!
Yes we have criminals roaming our streets but there is no justification for regular and continued summary execution in the name of dangerous criminals. A trained unit should know how to incapacitate criminals properly. Not every suspect should be exterminated at the will of these gun totting licensed criminals
Until the police is ready to train and equip a specialised team properly we need these units DISBANDED urgently, this has gone on for far too long.
Any innocent Zambian killed mistakenly or accidentally is one too many!
Agreed with you,100 percent. I remember incidents where a Indian owned trucking Company along Mukwa road would call them to go and handle administrative issues with their drivers and all of us would wonder what abuse of power or role this was. They would come with their Ak’s to threaten innocent and vulnarable zambians at the beckon the Father and Son owned company. A few months later, the Labor PS came to this same company and warned them about their blatant worker abuses. Now what role where these crooks playing in labor matters when they are supposed to be looking after security matters? Even just looking at them, one would tell they where a bunch of wrong persons branding the dreaded AK47. Lord help us!
Can the authorities disband this trigger happy group for now?