Oscar Chavula writes about C5 killings…

Mwapayako tu kalulu tu ngati lelo?

( How many Rabbits have you killed today?)

C5 or Flying squad is a criminal enterprise! They are not accountable to anyone and kill and maime people for fun.

They are a law to themselves and an excuse to the Police command for dealing with crime brutally. We all know these are glorified officers who become street criminals with no Swat or similar training after quickly discovering how easy they can shoot to kill without restraint!

Subsequent Police commands have lamentably failed to reign in these unruly militarised robbers playing Police! They are OPENLY licensed to kill with no questions asked.They are shabbily trained and given one of the most lethal weapon in the world the AK 47.

We are fed lazy excuses every time they ruthlessly discharge weapons willy nilly. Every time they gun down people in shaddy circumstances, their bosses are quick to justify this wanton shedding of blood without care or retribution!

Yes we have criminals roaming our streets but there is no justification for regular and continued summary execution in the name of dangerous criminals. A trained unit should know how to incapacitate criminals properly. Not every suspect should be exterminated at the will of these gun totting licensed criminals

Until the police is ready to train and equip a specialised team properly we need these units DISBANDED urgently, this has gone on for far too long.

Any innocent Zambian killed mistakenly or accidentally is one too many!

#disbandC5