Cabinet yesterday deliberated and approved three bills for publication and introduction in Parliament.

They are the Food and Nutrition, Business and Intellectual Property Agency and the Landlord and Tenant (Amendment) bills.

The Food and Nutrition Bill seeks to strengthen the legal framework on food and nutrition and facilitate effective implementation of Government’s policy on food and nutrition.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya.

“Cabinet is also aware of the cross-cutting nature of matters of food and nutrition and the importance, especially in improving the well-being of the people, both the young and aged, hence the urgent need for an appropriate law,” Ms. Siliya said.

On the Business and Intellectual Agency Bill, Ms. Siliya said Cabinet is of the view that currently, the Patents and Companies Registration Act of 2010 does not provide for administration of intellectual property.

Ms. Siliya said others not provided for include industrial designs, moveable property, lay-out designs of integrated circuits and protection of traditional knowledge, genetic resources and expressions of folklore.

She said the Landlord and Tenant Bill seeks to provide for increased civil jurisdiction of magistrates and ensure legal consistency.

During the same meeting, Cabinet also approved Zambia’s Web Fast hosting of the 69th East, Central, Southern Africa-Health Community Ministers of Health Conference.

The conference will take place in Lusaka from tomorrow to Friday. Active member states of the health community are Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia, Ms. Siliya said Cabinet also approved that Zambia should host the Innovation Africa 2020 Summit from November 17 to 19 this year.

She said the summit aims to support investment in education and ICT innovation in line with the transitioning to a digital economy and information society in accordance with Zambia’s Vision 2030, the Seventh National Development Plan and the Smart Zambia masterplan 2018 to 2030.

Cabinet also agreed that the country should participate in the 64th Session of the United Nations Commission on the status of women conference under the theme, ‘Beijing +25:

Realising gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

The conference will be held in New York from March 9 to 20.