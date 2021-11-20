Bowman Lusambo writes….
Cadre PSs
We were promised Permanent Sectetaries that were professional and appointed purely on meritocracy.
The list unveiled today falls way too short of that benchmark. What we received today is a list full of UPND cadres and others who served in MMD and PF with no trace of history as professional civil servants.
We wish to also challenge our learned colleagues in the legal fraternity to render guidance on whether President Hichilema is right to appoint a losing parliamentary candidate in the just ended general election to the position of Deputy Permanent Secretary. What I do understand ( and I could be corrected) is that a person who contests and loses in a general election is not eligible for appointment to a government position in the life of that parliament.
In any case, even if Ms. Beauty Undi’s somehow is eligible, the fact that she is a losing party candidate in Kasenengwa makes her appointment as Deputy Permanent Secretary for Eastern Province irregular.
So much for methodical!
Mr.Bowman Lusambo ,it seems your education background needs a check ! The appointments are not based on carderism as was the case with PF in their manifesto , these UPND appointments are based on delivery without selecting a region of origination. And for attention , what makes you think that all those given positions are carders? Far from that there was no such a thing as you did on your appointment after beating mr.kachingwe.
BUT YOU WERE A CADRE MINISTER IN PF. GIVE HH SPACE TO WORK.WE SHALL JUDGE HIM AFTER 5 YEARS
Bowman, for now just watch how things are supposed to be. Where is the Tribalism you were accusing HH and UPND for the last 20 years? weeelu.
Bowman, Bowman!! You beat up an old man to get your position with pf. And now things are not well with you. Just do yourself a favor, Go to Mr. Kachingwe and apologize. Don’t be proud, just do it. Or this is the beginning of your ending. And you are going down slowly slowly till it shall be: And we are gathered here to day…… MHRIP!!! Go and apologize now. Run to him don’t walk.
Mwashibukeni ba Honouble, The Commander of the NATO Armed Forces. Did you even have a wink of sleep last night with the nullification of your Seat? Anyway “Bola ni 90 Minutes” Baka’amba!!!!
LITTLE KNOWLEDGE IS DANGEROUS. THIS IS BECAUSE UNIVERSITIES WERE SELLING DEGREES TO THESE PF MINISTERS WHO DID NOT DESERVE THEM.
HE SAYS YOU CANNOT APPOINT LOSING CANDIDATE (BEAUTY UNDI PHIRI) INTO GOVERNMENT POSITION. PRECEDENCE IS ALREADY SET. LATE PRESIDENT MICHAEL SATA APPOINTED IN 2012 A LOSING CANDIDATE FOR LIVINGSTONE ELECTIONS, JOSEPH AKAFUMBA AS PS FOR MINISTRY OF JUSTICE.
HE SAYS PEOPLE APPOINTED HAVE NO TRACE OF HISTORY AS PROFESSIONAL CIVIL SERVANTS.
PS LIVESTOCK, ANA SONGOLO WAS DEPUTY DIRECTOR UNDER MINSTRY OF LIVESTOCK UNTIL SHE GOT RETIRED DUE TO TRIBALISM IN THE MINISTRY.
PS AGRICULTURE, GREEN MBOZI WAS DIRECTOR FOR AGRIBUSINESS, MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE. MAYBE ALSO RETIRED DUE TO TRIBALISM.
PS HEALTH, PROF. LACKSON KASONKA, DIRECTOR UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL FOR MORE THAN 27 YEARS.
PS HEALTH, DR. GEORGE MANGWENDE, FORMER CIVIL SERVANT RETIRED IN 2017 IN NATIONAL INTEREST FOR BEING SOFT TO HH WHEN HE WAS IN PRISON. I THINK THEY WANTED HIM TO POISON HH.
PS EDUCATION, JOEL KAMOKO, MY FORMER SCHOOL MATE, MORE THAN 25 YEARS EDUCATION AS TEACHER AND TRADE UNINIONIST.
PS WATER DEVELOPMENT AND SANITATION, JOE KALUSA IS A WATER ENGINEER. HAVING WORKED IN GOVERNMENT WATER UTILITIES
PS FOREIGN AFFAIRS EQUALLY THE SAME
HH DID NOT CHOOSE PSs BLINDLY LIKE PF. THEY ARE QUALIFIED FOR THE JOBS. PF AND MMD DOES NOT OWN PEOPLE. DOES PF OWN CIVIL SERVANTS FOR HIM TO CLAIM THAT THEY WORKED PF AND MMD. DULL. STOP BUYING DEGREES.