Bowman Lusambo writes….

Cadre PSs

We were promised Permanent Sectetaries that were professional and appointed purely on meritocracy.

The list unveiled today falls way too short of that benchmark. What we received today is a list full of UPND cadres and others who served in MMD and PF with no trace of history as professional civil servants.

We wish to also challenge our learned colleagues in the legal fraternity to render guidance on whether President Hichilema is right to appoint a losing parliamentary candidate in the just ended general election to the position of Deputy Permanent Secretary. What I do understand ( and I could be corrected) is that a person who contests and loses in a general election is not eligible for appointment to a government position in the life of that parliament.

In any case, even if Ms. Beauty Undi’s somehow is eligible, the fact that she is a losing party candidate in Kasenengwa makes her appointment as Deputy Permanent Secretary for Eastern Province irregular.

So much for methodical!