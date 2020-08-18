Chomba J Kaoma wrote:

Cadres and Police

Personally I feel there is nothing wrong the Police Officer did in this video, cadres always have a way of disrespecting public service employees by always accusing them to be opposition more especially when they are caught on the wrong side of the law.



My 10 years in politics has taught me a lot of things and personally have seen a lot of cases where Police officers have suffered injustice at the hands of senseless Cadres who always want to use intimidation and politics to avoid the the law.



My simple advice to my fellow party supporters is to respect law enforcement officers who have dedicated there lives to serving nation 24/7. We need to respect our Men and women in uniform regardless of the situation these people have families and children they look after despite there thankless Jobs and insults they endure at the hands of political party Cadres..

A healthy and Happy civil service is a safe and prosperous nation!!!

Thank you

Chomba J Kaoma