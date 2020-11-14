BY UPND KABWE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP- HONOURABLE DON MWENDA.

CAGE TAYALI ” THE NATIONAL DISASTER ”

It’s high time the party took Tayali seriously, with the much needed force and at full thrutle. His rantings against a visionary and upright leader president HH must and should be put to bed now or never!

We cant have a lunatic and a complete failure drugging the innocent into black waters and the party is completely toothless to a point were president HH starts to defend himself on radio programmes.

The let the sleeping dogs lie phenomena should not be embraced by the might UPND and I believe it’s also not a toothless bulldog. Let us bite he who comes to bring chaos by attacking one of us. We are one body and when one part of us isn’t fine, we must and should act with maximum urgency.

Chilufya Tayali is too tiny to be causing political instability and the UPND law team should follow suit with what counsel Haimbe is doing. No need of responding to tayali’s lamentations but rather take him to court for every headless statement he has put across.

It’s time he danced to the music he played for himself. Tayali is too sinister and will stop at nothing to make sure that he gets a handout from the PF cartel. He needs to be caged if and only if we want what’s best for our motherland. He goes as far as celebrating looters of public wealth for an unsustainable handout. His primary motive should be creating a bright future for his children and the zambian generations yet to be born, not fighting people who are providing checks and balances for transparency and accountability. For once can’t this demon behave like a dignified man? Always fighting the opposition and not the PF failed government.

Thumbs up to youths within the party like Kayz chilufya, chellah Tukuta, Anthony Bwalya, and Mubita Nawa for taking up the mantle of defending and protecting the reputation of president HH which is being attacked by a pack of wolves led by some one man party. If not thoroughly checked and dealt with, the directionless and propaganditical statements uttered by Tayali will set this country ablaze in one way or another and that will be too late to reverse because peace is one of the most expensive treasure in world history, lest should it be taken for granted when it’s at your disposal.

We know what Tayali wants us to do, to put us in the same shoes as his wife’s back in Ethiopia but zambians are wide awake and will not allow an individual of questionable character whose behaviour is like that of a headless chicken to put us in such a situation.

It’s high time Tayali started mobilising all his energies for business ventures that will benefit not only him but all other innocent people around him including kiya, and if he is not critical in thought he will leave no meaningful inheritance for his daughter but only a Facebook page he uses to assassinate innocent souls and characters of good will.

CIC PRESS TEAM