Pilato Writes;

Cage the Tribalists

Minister Edify Hamukale how do you manage to sit quietly and peacefully when you hear your colleagues insult your tribe?

Or maybe you have changed your name to Edify Amutale?

Are you scared to speak out against these tribalists for fear of losing your job?

Or do you think they respect you alone and disrespect every other Tonga person?

Do you think being on their payroll is more important than your tribe?

Minister do you even speak Tonga at your office with other Tonga speaking colleagues OR you try hard to fit in?

For how long will you cheer your team members, your bosses and workmates as they insult your identity, your culture and your heritage?

#sayNoToTribalism