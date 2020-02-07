Pilato Writes;
Cage the Tribalists
Minister Edify Hamukale how do you manage to sit quietly and peacefully when you hear your colleagues insult your tribe?
Or maybe you have changed your name to Edify Amutale?
Are you scared to speak out against these tribalists for fear of losing your job?
Or do you think they respect you alone and disrespect every other Tonga person?
Do you think being on their payroll is more important than your tribe?
Minister do you even speak Tonga at your office with other Tonga speaking colleagues OR you try hard to fit in?
For how long will you cheer your team members, your bosses and workmates as they insult your identity, your culture and your heritage?
#sayNoToTribalism
Psalm 5 – A Tonga’s Prayer for PF and ALL TONGA HATERS:
“For God is not a God who is pleased with wickedness; with Him (God), evil people are not welcome. The arrogant cannot stand in His presence. He hates all who do wrong; He destroys those who tell lies. The bloodthirsty and deceitful
The Lord, detests. But I, by your great love, can come into your house; in reverence I bow down toward your holy temple. Lead me, Lord, in your righteousness because of my enemies—make your way straight before me. Not a word from their mouth can be trusted; their heart is filled with malice. Their throat is an open grave; with their tongues they tell lies. Declare them guilty, O God! Let their intrigues be their downfall. Banish them for their many sins, for they have rebelled against you.”