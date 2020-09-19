Good Evening My Clan…

Am opening my page just to see a lot of tags in this story that has made me vomit.

Mr Chilufya Tayali posted a picture of his daughter and this man made this murderous comment. Listen!! this man is not joking this is what he thinks about to defile babies and rape small girls.

No sane person can bring out such dirty thoughts in public let alone on a big page like Mr Tayali’s without fear. This man is a danger to the little girls in our society.

The man identified as Meckson Nkhata of Chilenje is exhibiting paedophilistic tendencies and is a serious danger to the society.This is not just abuse of social media but intention to defile. Meckson was using an account registered as Mfumu Yaku-Mawa Meckson Nkole II

Police should quickly investigate this man to see if he hasn’t abused any small girls in the neighborhood or at his home and he must be taken to court to tell the country what he meant by this comment.

I have always said Rapists and Defilers live with us and eat on our tables.

Only one who has never seen the ugly eye of rape and Defilement can make this a joke or support it.

People are writing me inbox and some are saying he had a small daughter. So why would a father with a small daughter write such on another man’s daughter???

Listen!!! let’s not take Rape and Defilement as a joke a lot of girls are committing suicide and their lives are destroyed as we speak.

Mr Tayali take this man to court we will support you. Let him be an EXAMPLE that we don’t support rape and Defilement in this country let alone such gruesome comments on such a sensitive community issue and on an innocent baby of yesterday.

#stoprape

#rapeinfamilies

#rapeishappening

#rapistsontheloose

#nobailnobond

By Buumba Malambo