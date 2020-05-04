To stem progression of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, contact tracing to all positives has been heightened.

In addition, follow up alerts and those at risk in health facilities, quarantine centers and the community has been upscaled.

As testing for COVID-19 increases so will the number of positive cases being detected. And as the number of cases increases, there will be a significant number of people being quarantined or treated.

After recovering, more patients will be discharged and reintegrated into society, sometimes leading to fear and anxiety among persons in their communities.

This unfortunately may fuel stigma and stereotyping of persons that have recovered or suspected to have COVID-19.

Stigma undermines social cohesion, discriminating against, and excluding people from participating in a number of different areas of society. It poses a real threat to the effectiveness of our response.

The current COVID-19 pandemic should therefore not be allowed to provoke social stigma and discriminatory behaviours.

His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu emphasizes the need for Zambians to love one another. So as we practice physical distancing, let us maintain our “ubuntu” spirit.

COVID-19 #43 UPDATE – MOH