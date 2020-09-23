By Kangwanda Mucembele

Vice President Inonge wina has strongly advised her party officials that Mongu police officers should stop arresting innocent people in mongu. She said it’s unfair for the police to be targeting people in bars who are just drinking alcohol using there sweated money. This is the reason why this place will not develop, instead of focusing improving the levels of poverty, employing youths , and helping the economy to grow the police is busy arresting people. This thing of shishita will make officers be punished and out of service.

Inonge wina told the party officials that, should police continue arresting people in bars, intown centre and spraying teargassing people, the party should call her direct so that the police officers involved should be removed or transferred to other areas.

The party told the Vice President that the police in mongu is working with the opposition to de-campaigning the PF in mongu. And the party has since started drafting the names of all the police officers involved in the illegal operations. It was heard that police officers are always using the police reserve to commit illegal operations as mongu has a lot police reserves who are not trained. If the bars are closing at 23hrs let the people go home freely and if it’s to move in the streets start it after mid-night or so not just at the same time of 23hrs no way. How do they expect the people to move ? And how do you even beat a person ? However is sending these police officers will be sorted out very soon.

The police should just be patrolling in the streets to control order and checking on illegalities not involving themselves in this scams.