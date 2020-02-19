By Patson Chilemba

Calling other people mad won’t solve the problem of gassing in the country, says Ambassador George Zulu.

Reacting to President Edgar Lungu’s statement that those accusing the government of being behind the gassing were mad, Amb Zulu, who served as permanent secretary in several ministries and recently High Commissioner to Australia, said what the nation needed was for the President and the whole country to resolve the problem rather than resorting to name calling.

Amb Zulu yesterday told Daily Revelation that he suspected that there was a sinister political motive behind the gassing incidences to frame some opposition leaders in order to eliminate them from the political field. He said the spate of gassings around the country had the hallmarks of the Black Mamba, a group he said was used by the then government of late Frederick Chiluba to carry out bombings around the country, so that they could pin the blame on then opposition leader and former Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

However, President Lungu yesterday said those who were accusing government of being behind the gassings were mad.

But Amb Zulu said even “the mad” people needed to be heard.

“In my native language they say chisilu chaona nkondo, meaning a mad person alerted others that there was war. We need to look at this thing seriously, we have got a problem which will not be solved by name calling,” he said.

Amb Zulu insisted that he was having a dejavu of the Black Mamba incidents, where he, together with chief Inyambo Yeta were among other political figures arrested during that time.