By Lomphande Phiri

A legal advisor has described as premature calls by various stakeholders for health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to be fired following on-going alleged corruption investigations against him by the anti-corruption commission –ACC-.

Isaac mwanza says the ongoing investigations on corruption related issues against dr. Chilufya does not mandate the head of state to fire the minister as he has not been proven guilty of any case.

In an interview with phoenix news, Mr Mwanza says it is important to allow the anti-corruption commission to conclude its investigations against the health minister before giving misleading judgments.

Mr. Mwanza adds that the on-going investigations should be left in the hands of law enforcement agencies and not to public judgment.

Various stakeholders among them transparent international zambia have called for the removal of Dr. Chilufya as health minister after the ACC announced its ongoing corruption investigations in relation to him.

