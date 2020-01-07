PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CALLS TO HAVE ZESCO MANAGING DIRECTOR FIRED MISGUIDED AND UNFAIR:

7th January,2020.

First and foremost I have been following with keen interest events at the national power utility including calls from some quarters to have ZESCO managing director Mr Victor Mundende fired following a media statement in one of the local media outlet in which he is alleged to have blamed some government officials for the current power crisis the country is facing because of not supporting the company’s proposed electricity generation projects.

The statement by Mr Mundende that lack of investments in the power generation over the years has created electricity crisis in Zambia is well grounded because it is a fact that in the past 45 years there has been no major investments in the power generation apart from the 750MW Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project(KGLPP) which is currently under construction.

It must also be realised that despite increased human population and economic activities in the country especially in the mining industry over the few years there have been no corresponding investments in the electricity generation sub sector to meet ever increasing demand for electricity after the Kafue Gorge Hydro Power Station was commissioned in 1977 during the UNIP government.

The other landmark projects which have been upgraded are the Kariba North Bank Power Station from 600MW to 1200MW,Victoria falls 108MW,Itezhi tezhi 120MW and mini hydro power stations dotted around the country such as Chishimba falls,Lunzua,Musonda falls and Lusiwasi just to mention but a few which have undoubtedly increased the country’s generation capacity.

Thererefore calls to have Mr Mundende fired because of the purported contradictory media statement from that of government position that the current loadsheding the country is experiencing is due to climate change is not only misguided and misplaced but also grossly unfair.

In fact Mr Mundende and his management team at ZESCO must be commended for averting a major power crisis in the country for going ahead with the construction of the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project despite enormous funding challenges and upon completion this year the project will add 750MW of electricity to the national electricity grid hence overcoming current and future electricity challenges.

Further ZESCO management has put in place a number of pipe line electricity generation projects to address short,medium and long term electricity challenges but some government officials have been frustrating these well intended efforts by the power utility.

Furthemore I want to give a classic example that the company wanted to construct the 300MW Kalungwishi Hydro Power Station in northern province but even when the power utility had completed technical designs and other procedures of even paying for water rights but the money was refunded to ZESCO after the government failed to guarantee funding but instead the contract was awarded to a private firm whose works are moving at the snail’s pace which is not in national interest.

Moreover ZESCO has also proposed to construct a 330KV electricity line from pensulo in Serenje to Luapula province to address rising electricity demands in the region following the investment expo promotion which was recently hosted there which has attracted foreign investments such as manganese mining and other investments opportunities.

However for these investments to be actualised they shall need more than 40MW of electricity because Musonda falls Hydro power station is not able to meet this demand but again the government has not guaranteed funding and as such the projects are in limbo therefore denying the province and the country at large the much needed investment opportunities.

It is in light of the foregoing that I want to appeal to President Edgar Lungu to put his foot down and not allow some people’s ill desires to have Mr Mundende fired because I believe this man and his management team are doing a good job under very difficult circumstances and besides continued firing of managing directors and line directors at ZESCO without strong legitimate grounds is counter productive, retrogressive and costly to the company.

ISSUED BY:

Yotam Mtayachalo

Former General Secretary National Energy Sector and Allied Worker’s Union(NESAWU)

Contact nos.0977-796313,0966-796313

Email address:mtayachaloyotamu13Gmail.com