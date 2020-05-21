Cambridge University has become the first university in the world to axe all face-to-face lectures until summer 2021 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The university in a statement said lectures would continue virtually until summer 2021, while “it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person” if they meet social distancing requirements, the university said.

A statement from it read: “The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during this pandemic.

“Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year.

“Lectures will continue to be made available online and it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person, as long as this conforms to social distancing requirements.

“This decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus.”

Before now, all teaching at the university had been moved online in March, while exams were being carried out virtually due to concerns over the safety of students.